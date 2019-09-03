Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old's First Week In A Graduate Job In Sheffield On 20k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 23 and have just begun my first graduate job in the Sheffield branch of a global law firm.
"I finished university seven weeks ago, moved in with my boyfriend a few weeks later and up until now I have been job hunting. I didn’t expect to get the job I have – it’s not an area I ever considered or even thought I was qualified for – but I was headhunted into the role by a recruiter. I’m earning £20,000 but as I only began my role this week, I’ve obviously not had my first paycheque, meaning I am currently (and have been for the last seven weeks) living off the remainders of my savings from my student loan and previous jobs (about £600).
"I am extremely fortunate as a generous relative gifted me a significant sum of money upon my 21st birthday, which I have been saving until it is needed, meaning that my share of our rent for the year is covered. I recognise how very lucky I am and feel a bit guilty about it as I know most people do not have this opportunity. Overall, I have been feeling quite uncomfortable with how easy I have had things recently, as I was recruited into this role right out of university and my relative is effectively paying my rent.
"Additionally, I am bilingual and tutor a student about once a week in my second language (it’s a bit niche so not an awful lot of people are interested in learning it, sadly), for which he pays me £14 per hour, however he was on holiday for the diary week."
Industry: Legal
Age: 23
Location: Sheffield
Salary: £20,000
Paycheque: £1,428 (plus £14 per hour ad hoc for the tutoring sessions)
Housemates: One, my boyfriend
Monthly Expenses
Most of these are just my half, as my boyfriend and I split our household bills equally, except for the gym, phone and Green Party bills, which are mine alone.
Housing: £600 (paid for by extremely generous relative)
Loan payments: None yet as I have just graduated
Utilities: Electricity £26
Gym: £19.99 (my new work has a scheme where they pay for some of your gym membership, however I haven’t yet been signed up to this as this is my first week)
Water: £17
Internet: £11
Council tax: £103
Gadget protection insurance: £3.76
Green Party membership: £6
Phone bill: £17.43 – this includes unlimited data
We use my parents’ Netflix. I have no savings from my own earnings yet, however I do have the amount from my relative for rent. We live very centrally so I walk virtually everywhere, meaning no transport costs unless I am travelling outside of the city.