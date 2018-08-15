Housing costs: £0. I currently live at home, and feel terrible for not paying rent. My sister and I have offered many times but have come to the arrangement that as long as we pull our weight with chores around the house, and are using our earnings to save, then we can live here for free.

Loan payments: £0. Pretending my student loan from six years studying doesn’t exist until Student Finance tell me otherwise.

Transportation: £190 annual car tax. £511.55 annual car insurance, plus £38.69 for business cover. Have only recently started driving again so have lost track of my normal petrol costs, but somewhere around the £70 mark per month seems normal.

Phone bill: £44.78

Savings? £7,900, but dwindling by the day. I normally transfer all of my earnings into my savings account and then just move enough into my current account as and when I need to spend it. Since being on sick pay, I’ve probably had a few months of spending more than I’ve been earning; not ideal but this did include going on a holiday to Cornwall so I know this won’t be a regular thing.