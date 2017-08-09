Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 24-year-old who has been living in London for just over a year. She says she is lucky that she gets to live in her parents' flat for cheap (for London!) rent. She is currently saving to try and do her yoga teacher training and, unusually, actually enjoys budgeting and has recently learned that buying loads of stuff doesn't really make her any happier.
Industry: Marketing
Age: 24
Location: London
Salary: £27,000
Paycheque amount per month: £1,726
Number of housemates: 0
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500. I'm really lucky to live in my parents' flat!
Loan payments: Student loan taken out of paycheque – £71
Utilities: Included in rent!
Transportation: I top up my Oyster as I go, and go back to my parents' on the train most weekends, which I pay for as I go.
Phone bill: £15.70
Savings: Trying to save £500 a month so I can quit my job and do my yoga teacher training. 9-5 life isn't for me. Currently have £0.
Other: Apple Music – £9.99, Car insurance – £46
Total: £1,071.69
Total left for the month: £654.31