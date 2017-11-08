Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women (and men!) how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 25-year-old man working in a sales department at a large citizenship charity. He says he balances two worlds; that of a medium-paid line manager with a fair amount of responsibility on a weekday, then, come the weekend, he invests that salary in London’s queer venues, via the bar. His mother always tells him that he “burns the candle at both ends” and it pains him to agree.
He has always had a funny relationship with money; he wants to buy something and his debit card laughs. He likes to think that he is an economic spender but after a couple of glasses of wine, his Visa is anybody’s.
He is currently trying to save for a big trip through eastern Africa. But sadly, he suffers from a debilitating condition called FOMO and can’t shake off the exciting temptations that this city has to offer. He's also a total foodie and spends as much time eating as he does thinking about boys. As you can imagine, saving is going GREAT.
Industry: Charity sector
Age: 25
Location: Islington, London
Salary: £27,000 p/a
Paycheque amount: £1,772.92
Number of housemates: 4
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £480 in rent
Loan payments: £0
Utilities: £40
Transportation: £50
Phone bill: £42
Savings? I have them, yes
