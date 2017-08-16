Housing costs: £650 rent

Loan payments: My student loan is deducted from my gross pay – £16

Utilities: Water £31, Council tax £95, Gas & Electric £52.50, Internet £22.95, TV Licence £25

Transportation: £0 – I cycle or walk.

Phone bill: £20

Savings? I aim to put £200 a month into a Help To Buy ISA but I'm trying not to beat myself up about it if it turns out to be slightly less occasionally. I built up a pretty good deposit while I was still in London (not good enough for London, of course!), so now I'm just topping it up until the time is right.

Other? I'm a member of a paddleboarding club. I paid £210 for the season, which runs from April to October. It saves on a gym membership, has been great for meeting people, and is my new obsession.