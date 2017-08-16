Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with an online marketing assistant who until three months ago lived in London but has recently moved to Cornwall. This was mainly for lifestyle reasons: she loves the sea and has always dreamt of living close to the beach. She wasn't really into living in London and found it too busy, too noisy and too expensive. Her salary in Cornwall is £5,000 less than what it was in London but she finds living here much more affordable, and it feels much more 'her'.
Industry: Fashion
Age: 28
Location: Cornwall
Salary: £20,000
Paycheque amount per month: £1,363.83
Number of housemates: 0 (#Introvertgoals)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £650 rent
Loan payments: My student loan is deducted from my gross pay – £16
Utilities: Water £31, Council tax £95, Gas & Electric £52.50, Internet £22.95, TV Licence £25
Transportation: £0 – I cycle or walk.
Phone bill: £20
Savings? I aim to put £200 a month into a Help To Buy ISA but I'm trying not to beat myself up about it if it turns out to be slightly less occasionally. I built up a pretty good deposit while I was still in London (not good enough for London, of course!), so now I'm just topping it up until the time is right.
Other? I'm a member of a paddleboarding club. I paid £210 for the season, which runs from April to October. It saves on a gym membership, has been great for meeting people, and is my new obsession.
