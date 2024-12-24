As we speed towards the end of 2024, it’s important to reflect on the events that have shaped us this year. In the world of pop culture, we held space for Wicked, watched Charli XCX make a convincing campaign for the dictionary to redefine ‘brat’ and debated the existence of sharks in the Gladiator arena.
On the financial side of things, we saw the arrival of the first Labour government budget, the gender pay gap widening for the first time in 12 years and gig ticket prices sky-rocketing into imposs (thanks, Oasis).
But amongst all the calm and chaos of 2024, one thing stayed constant: weekly money diaries. This year, R29 readers submitted 104 money diaries for your reading pleasure and each one has promoted lengthy discussions about everything from ISAs and investments to skincare recommendations and recipe sharing.
As a treat to round out the year, we got back in touch with a handful of writers who topped the list for the most read diaries of 2024. Ahead, they fill you in on everything from salary shifts to debt payments, as well as how their personal lives have changed since we heard from them last.
To catch up on how your favourite money diarists are getting on, click through the slideshow ahead…
Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.