The One Where Matt LeBlanc At The Friends Reunion Became A Genius Meme

Could people have any more opinions on the Friends reunion? Since it premiered on Thursday, everything from the revelation of a secret offscreen romance to Cindy Crawford modelling Ross's infamous leather pants has become a major talking point.
It hasn't escaped the internet's attention that Matt LeBlanc – a.k.a. smooth-talking, sandwich-loving Joey Tribbiani – was particularly chatty and laid-back during the whole thing.
For this reason, Irish Twitter rushed to point out the similarity between arms-crossed, casual shirt-wearing Matt LeBlanc and an rish dad or uncle. And sure enough, a genius meme was born.
‘And you paid for them jeans like that ya did, with all them holes already in them?’ pic.twitter.com/mpKFmuevfM— spochadóir (@spochadoir) May 29, 2021
Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY— ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021
Matt LeBlanc is my Irish da @G_Hayden 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0rd6f8hNgI— QueenLaAoife 👑 (@aoife_hayden) May 29, 2021
Matt Le Blanc is every Irish auld lad waiting for the sandwiches to come out after the months mind mass pic.twitter.com/x4Hro7ankK— Mary Ann Sheehy (@maryannsheehy) May 29, 2021
Old PE teacher supervising your free maths class pic.twitter.com/a2MxCCdIuO— Aodh (@FollowTheLaoide) May 28, 2021
Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan summed up the situation pretty brilliantly when she tweeted: "Matt LeBlanc is Irish, I don’t want to see any other nation trying to claim him, he’s from Tullamore, he drinks milk with his dinner."
The Friends reunion special is available to watch in the UK and Ireland on Sky and streaming service NOW. According to Media Mole, it attracted 1.7 million viewers in the UK on its first day of availability.
Towards the end of the episode, it is made clear by Courteney Cox – who played Monica Geller – that the much-hyped reunion is very much a one time thing.
"Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this," she says to her cast mates. "Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years."
At least we'll always have the memories. And in Matt LeBlanc's case, the memes.
I don’t know who made this but it made me howl. Honestly, the @Matt_LeBlanc as Irish uncle meme is my favourite thing this year pic.twitter.com/Foq3M8t0bH— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 30, 2021