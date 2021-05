Cindy Crawford Modelled Ross’ Leather Pants For The Friends Reunion

To remind you: In the fifth season, in “The One With All The Resolutions” episode, Ross wore a pair of leather pants . He subsequently got stuck with them around his ankles — during a date. “I got really hot in my leather pants, so I took them off,” Ross tells Joey (Matt LeBlanc) over the phone, while hiding in his date’s bathroom. “But they must have shrunk from the sweat or something, or my legs expanded from the heat. I can’t get them back on, Joey. I can’t!” He then proceeded to lather his legs in lotion, followed by baby powder, before, once again, failing to hike the pants back up.