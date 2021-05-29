Cindy Crawford Modelled Ross’ Leather Pants For The Friends Reunion

The segment, which aired during the reunion special, also starred Cara Delevingne, who wore Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) hot pink bridesmaid dress from Season 2, as well as Ross’ Holiday Armadillo costume from Season 7; Justin Bieber, who dressed in Ross’ Spudnik Halloween costume from Season 8; and LeBlanc, who recreated a scene from the show’s third season when he wore all of the clothes in Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) closet to spite him.