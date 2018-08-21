It's a dynamic many of us are familiar with. At one point or another, we've all felt the pressure to prove ourselves as exemplary #IndependentWomen who don't need no man. It's an unfair image that can't help but make you feel guilty for craving companionship, but AJ is embracing this proactive quest for a boyfriend. "It is quite tricky sometimes, when people on the outside look at you and they go 'but you’ve got everything I don’t understand what’s wrong with you' and then you start questioning what’s wrong with you and actually I’ve just realised that it’s okay to want to be loved, its okay to want to be in a relationship. It doesn’t mean that you’re not independent, it doesn’t mean that you are sacrificing your belief, it just means that that’s an additional thing that you want to have. And even just admitting that was quite a big deal for me this year."