My Studio Flat Costs £1,325 A Month — Here's What It Looks Like

In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial city dwellers. Today, 32-year-old Mychel Peoples shows us around her Harlem studio.
When Mychel Peoples left New York City for Los Angeles, she knew she wanted more space. "The best place I've ever lived was my apartment in Los Angeles," the 32-year-old says. "I got this crazy deal for a huge bedroom, walk-in closet, a deck, a big kitchen, dishwasher, and creepy amounts of cabinet space. I didn't know what to do with it all. All for like, £1,150. I was like yeah, this is why I moved."
But the Ohio native couldn't stay away from New York for too long. After a layoff at her advertising job, Mychel found herself drawn back to the city. "The market in Los Angeles isn't the same as in NYC, and I knew I could get a job quickly here," she says. Plus, all her friends were here. "They were just like, Get your ass back here. We love you, you can stay with us until you get on your feet again."
Two years later and Mychel is staying put, having settled into a Spanish Harlem studio of her own. It might not have a faux waterfall like her LA digs, but it's 500-square-feet she can decorate and lay out as she pleases. Click ahead to see her sweet digs, and read about her Get Out inspiration.