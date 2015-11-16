25 Tips To Make Your Work Day More Productive

Lindsey Stanberry
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
PHOTOGRAPHED BY ROCKIE NOLAN.
I’m slightly obsessed with any list that will tell me how to increase my productivity. Hopefully no one would argue that I’m not a hard worker, but I will also freely admit that I’m a terrible procrastinator. In order for me to get anything done, I need a deadline, and it’s usually better if someone else assigns it and is dependent on me to finish the required task, because I never want to let a co-worker down.

I’m also not consistent with my productivity. Some days, I just kill it, and there’s very little that doesn’t get crossed off my to-do list. Other days, it’s like pulling teeth to get anything done. I’ve scheduled too many meetings, or I get sucked into doing research, or I’m battling bad writer’s block — and I put off a story by spending the day answering emails. Needless to say, it was a little daunting compiling a list of productivity tips, because I am not an expert but, hey, I’m pretty open about my workaholic tendencies – meaning that I need to get everything done during the week to ensure I get that time off during weekends. Otherwise I'd just power right through.

I think the biggest thing is to pick and choose from this list what works best for you — and then get consistent about sticking to those habits. Everyone’s workplace is different, so what works for me might not work for you. And don’t kill yourself if you have a less-than-productive day. It took me three tries just to get started on this story, and I might not have gotten it done if it weren’t for the looming deadline.



More from Work & Money