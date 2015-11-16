I’m slightly obsessed with any list that will tell me how to increase my productivity. Hopefully no one would argue that I’m not a hard worker, but I will also freely admit that I’m a terrible procrastinator. In order for me to get anything done, I need a deadline, and it’s usually better if someone else assigns it and is dependent on me to finish the required task, because I never want to let a co-worker down.



I’m also not consistent with my productivity. Some days, I just kill it, and there’s very little that doesn’t get crossed off my to-do list. Other days, it’s like pulling teeth to get anything done. I’ve scheduled too many meetings, or I get sucked into doing research, or I’m battling bad writer’s block — and I put off a story by spending the day answering emails. Needless to say, it was a little daunting compiling a list of productivity tips, because I am not an expert but, hey, I’m pretty open about my workaholic tendencies – meaning that I need to get everything done during the week to ensure I get that time off during weekends. Otherwise I'd just power right through.



I think the biggest thing is to pick and choose from this list what works best for you — and then get consistent about sticking to those habits. Everyone’s workplace is different, so what works for me might not work for you. And don’t kill yourself if you have a less-than-productive day. It took me three tries just to get started on this story, and I might not have gotten it done if it weren’t for the looming deadline.







