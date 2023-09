Here’s Why You Really Need A Rose Vibrator

Intense orgasms and oral sex-simulating effects aside, the rose has another huge pro: the aesthetics. Never had I judged a sex toy on its appearance; it's the kind of item that’s reviewed on performance alone, after all. But stepping away from the OTT phallic shapes of other vibrators and using something that actually looks sweet really did change how I experienced this sex toy. It isn’t a penis stand-in like so many products on the market but purely a self (or partner) pleasure toy, much like my other favourite find, the LELO Dot , £159. Thanks to its small size and rounded frame, it sits perfectly in the palm of your hand, making it incredibly easy to hold in action while taking up only a tiny amount of space on the bedside table. The rose can be quite loud though, so it's not always ideal if you live in a houseshare.