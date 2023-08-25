Lovehoney’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar Is Here & Saving You Over £250

As well as its ten incredible intensities, Womanizer Classic 2 is also famous for its redesigned ergonomic shape (which is coated in a softer-than-soft silicone) and the toy's impressive four-hour run time. Considering I was able to coax myself to an impressive orgasm within about 90 seconds, you could treat yourself to a whopping 160 climaxes before this thing even needs a recharge.



Despite Womanizer boasting the toy's high-intensity (and pretty much unrivalled) clitoral stimulation strength, I was most excited to try out the new model's exciting 'Afterglow' setting. In the simplest of terms, the clitoris is at its most sensitive immediately upon (and after) orgasming, so the Afterglow function quickly reverts the Classic to its lowest intensity, allowing you to follow your climax to the most relaxing finish, rather than an overstimulated (oftentimes) painful one. Though it took me a few seconds into my full body-clenching orgasm to figure it out (pro-tip: it's just a short press of the power button that activates this mode!), I was able to finish painlessly. If a soothing come down that sends you into a relaxing, sleepy, and sated come down sounds appealing to you, too, do not sleep on this purchase.