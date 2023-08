A Beginner’s Guide To Masturbating: The Hows, Whats & Wheres

"Your first time masturbating can leave you excited to keep discovering yourself — a new life hack unlocked. But it can also leave many of us feeling disappointed or confused. What about the orgasmic explosion of fireworks? Porn and films can lead us to think that pleasure is always like this. But it’s not. It can be more subtle, gentle or slower. Plus, we don’t always climax , which is totally normal. Orgasms aren’t the be-all and end-all of pleasure, they are just a peak. Ironically, putting pressure on ourselves to reach orgasm will actually make it less likely to happen, too. So relax and just enjoy the ride. The more we get to know what we like, the more likely the O will come in the future."