As A Masturbation Newbie, I Swear By This Rabbit Vibrator

Last year I shared a big secret with R29 readers: I masturbated for the first time, at the age of 24. Being a novice in the self-pleasure game, I got off to a rocky start, but you'd better believe I’ve made up for lost time. Clitoral stimulators, G spot vibrators, luxury pleasure picks — you name it, I’ve tried it. So when I learned about the Nelly Rabbit Vibrator, the latest launch from sexual wellness brand VUSH, I knew I needed to test it out for my growing collection. Spoiler: I wasn't disappointed.
Whether you're playing alone or with a partner, keep reading to find out why this could be the best thing you buy this month.
If you're not familiar, Nelly London is the body-positive influencer putting self-love and confidence (in or out of clothes) at the top of our Instagram feeds. Kickstarting conversations about eating disorder recovery and combating body image concerns, few people are better at boosting our inner confidence. So Nelly's partnership with VUSH makes total sense. The sexual wellness brand describes itself as being geared towards "the beginners, the nervous and the curious", with gender-neutral products for "anyone who was made to feel shame about their body".
Let's start with the perky pink packaging, where a near-naked Nelly in cartoon form takes centre stage. Pretty and playful, it’s what I like to see from a product that’s ultimately focused on fun. If you don’t have space to hold on to the box, a silky pink pouch offers safe storage while keeping things looking luxurious.
As for the star of the show, the VUSH x Nelly Rabbit Vibrator goes a step further than your run-of-the-mill rabbit vibrator. For one, its back stimulator is longer than that of other rabbits I've tried. On first glance, the toy looks like a single solid structure but once it gets going, internalised movements spread throughout. Simply hold down the heart-shaped button for three seconds to get things started. Eight pleasure patterns then take you from soft, standard vibrations (as you’d find in a usual rabbit) to different oscillating options. Combined, this stimulates every part of your G spot, which is what I look for every time. As far as I'm concerned, the more movement, the better.
I must stress that due to the toy's size and shape — and the fact that you insert it inside — you will need to warm up first, so set aside some time to rest and relax so you can truly enjoy the experience. Remember, there’s a reason why we love lube so much.
To tailor the experience even more, there are five intensity levels, which take the number of combined pleasure settings to a pretty impressive 40. Essentially, there’s something to suit everyone, whether you prefer a gentle touch or want to hit it hardcore. And it works in multiple ways: you can focus purely on clitoral stimulation, blend the C and G spots for dual satisfaction or play with the prostate. This toy is all about personal preference.
Although the brand stresses how quiet the VUSH x Nelly Rabbit Vibrator is, the oscillating options do make more of a noise, so it’s not exactly silent. Your best bet for drowning out any noise is to get steamy with it in the shower or bath (yes, it's waterproof). And with a 50-minute run time, you've got plenty of time to play around. Tempted to try it? I don't think you'll be disappointed.
