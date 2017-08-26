Is This Show The New Love Island?

If you're still missing Love Island, the best show of the summer, ITV2 feels your pain and wants to do something about it. The channel has just announced a new reality show that people are already calling "Winter Love Island."
Titled Survival of the Fittest, the show will take place in the South African savannah and is being billed as "the ultimate battle of the sexes." It works like this: a team of male contestants will compete against a team of female contestants in a series of taxing mental and physical challenges. At the same time, they'll be sent on dates with members of the opposite sex which could test their loyalty to their own team.
It's being made by the team behind Love Island, comes with a big cash prize, and once again places the fate of the contestants in the hands of us, the viewers. As the competition progresses, we'll decide who gets to stay, and who has to go.
ITV2's Paul Mortimer said of the new show in a press release: "[Our] younger audience will no doubt relish the escapism this immersive physical game show from sunny South Africa will provide next winter. Like Love Island before it, this series’ nightly mixture of fun challenges and burgeoning relationships ought to be must-see."
Survival of the Fittest will air on ITV2 early next year. The next series of Love Island will follow in summer 2018. In the meantime, we're still debating what this year's Love Island may have taught us about dating.
