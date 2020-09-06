What Louis Theroux’s Old Documentaries Teach Us About Living Today

Lots of Louis' work has involved race, from meeting with Black nationalists in New York to learning shooting with the repugnant Boer nationalists in South Africa. In Louis and the Nazis, one of Theroux's first full-length BBC Two specials, he headed to California to meet neo-Nazis. There he experienced individuals unafraid and unashamed of their abhorrent views. After watching back a scene where Louis was aggressively threatened by a family trying to find out if he is Jewish, it is impossible not to feel frustration at modern-day Louis as he considers the "interesting quality" their views brought to the film. Now, at one of the most important points in the history of race, extremists like this family are no longer on the fringes of society. As someone who once immersed himself in this world, one feels Louis could offer viewers at least some analysis on the rise of far-right hate groups.