The word "homey" is hardly ever used to describe an office — but that was what the founders of travel startup Local Foreigner had in mind when they approached Walish & Stambaugh, a Brooklyn-based design firm, to decorate their new working quarters in Soho. "The team wanted to create a comfortable atmosphere that felt more like a residential loft than an office space," said Danielle Walish, one-half of the creative masterminds overseeing the interior design.
And "cozy" was exactly what they achieved. Packed with welcoming plants, invigorating prints, and thoughtful personalised touches, the 600-square-foot space feels like the comfortable nook of a well-traveled tastemaker, rather than a place of business. The best attributes of the pre-war building — high ceilings and abundance of natural light — are amplified to create a relaxed, lived-in space. Click through to read the styling wisdom we gleaned from Walish to see how you can apply these hacks to your own apartment.