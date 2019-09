And "cozy" was exactly what they achieved. Packed with welcoming plants, invigorating prints, and thoughtful personalized touches, the 600-square-foot space feels like the comfortable nook of a well-traveled tastemaker, rather than a place of business. The best attributes of the pre-war building — high ceilings and abundance of natural light — are amplified to create a relaxed, lived-in space. Click through to read the styling wisdom we gleaned from Walish to see how you can apply these hacks to your own apartment.