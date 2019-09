In this day and age, the leggings-versus-pants debate has pretty much been settled, and a clear winner has emerged. Celebrities are wearing leggings to fancy dinners, regular humans are keeping them on post-workout for brunch, and the demand for athleisure is at an all-time high. But despite this widespread social acceptance, there’s still a stigma when it comes to pulling them on for work (unless you’re a group-fitness instructor) or school. Teenage girls are routinely getting sent home from school for “distracting boys” in them. This happened in 2015 in Oklahoma and this year in both Delaware and Florida . Regarding leggings in the workplace, a quick Google search leads to a plethora of articles questioning the trend: “ Leggings and workout clothes at the office: OK or not OK? ” one article asks. “ Leggings in the workplace? Yay or nay? ” another reads.When I started wearing leggings to work, though, I (thankfully) didn’t experience any of this back-and-forth. And while my office was totally cool with it, I realize most workplaces are not. (If yours isn’t, get some styling tips for how to make leggings work-appropriate right here .) But the true deciding factor in my daily leggings-wearing may very well have been joining a new yoga studio in mid-December, which I loved so much that I immediately started going every day. It was partly born out of necessity, and partly out of lazy-girling. What started as a habit turned into fashion.At first, I sort of apologized for it; I couched it in disclaimers. “Oh yeah, I just went on this crazy leggings shopping-spree, so I needed an excuse to wear them outside the gym.” “I’m running to the studio right after.” But after a while, I couldn’t imagine not wearing them to work — or anywhere else. And I mean anywhere: birthday dinners, grad-school class presentations, cocktail parties with my future in-laws. For a while, it all felt a little bit True Life: I’m Addicted to Leggings , but I didn’t care. For the first time ever, I was dressing exactly the way I wanted to.People always seem to want to put a disclaimer on their leggings-wearing. In any discussion about leggings, someone will inevitably croak that they’re not pants. Fashion publications, including ours, often note that they’re more comfortable than truly fashionable — but if Beyoncé and Gigi Hadid can pull them off , why can’t we? We praise Leandra Medine for making them look super put-together outside the gym. (PSA: Gyms can be chic, too.) We explain that they can look cool by showing models wearing them in subtle ways at the Céline show . Yes, it can be done! You can look cool in your bomber jacket and leggings, and not like that sweaty monster who just spent an hour working her butt off at hot yoga! Yes, yes, yes.