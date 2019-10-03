The Forever Fabulous Kimora Lee Simmons Finally Gets Her Due

While Kimora is in no way responsible for the behaviour of her ex-husband, the support didn’t necessarily track with her fans, nor did her controversial recent appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians where she counselled Khloe on her breakup with Tristan Thompson and his relationship with Jordyn Woods. Simmons said to Khloe, “‘I just think you guys cannot let people take advantage of you like this...If you don't protect your family, you don't protect your child, your household, what goes on in your home, what kind of shit are you running? That's your baby daddy, whether you're with him or not. You cannot allow this kind of disrespect." Adding, "So you have to let her [Woods] know: Don't start none; won't be none." The nuggets of advice didn’t land well with female viewers, with plenty of WOC taking to social media to express their disappointment. Many were surprised Kimora would publicly berate a young woman close to her daughter’s age or encourage bullying of another woman, asking “Damn Kimora, you wanna be down that bad????? and "I did not expect that from you smh disappointed." There were even calls to boycott Baby Phat’s collection. Always controversial, it looked like Kimora would need to adjust for a new generation.

