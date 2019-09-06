Ahead of On Becoming God’s airing, we looked back at photos of Dunst during her most prolific time, the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, and boy did the archive throw up some stellar red carpet style. With floral slip dresses that wouldn’t look out of place in a Realisation Par campaign, and naked sandals that we’re pretty sure we just bought at Zara, there’s sartorial inspiration aplenty in the actress' back catalogue.