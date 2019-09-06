When Kirsten Dunst was on the promo trail for her new show On Becoming a God in Central Florida, a darkly comedic take on the American dream, we saw this tweet highlighting her contribution to Hollywood, from Jumanji to Little Women and Spiderman.
We all grew up watching Kirsten Dunst films, whether it was the sinister and dreamy Virgin Suicides, the peppy Bring It On (East Compton Clovers forever and ever amen) or Sofia Coppola’s saccharine Marie Antoinette, yet she’s rarely afforded the same cultural capital as her peers.
Where someone like Drew Barrymore is forever regrammed on throwback Instagram accounts, Kirsten Dunst has been somewhat slept on. The woman herself even called us out in a recent interview, saying "a lot of things I do people like later. Remember when Marie Antoinette [came out] – y’all panned it? And now you all love it. Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it."
Ahead of On Becoming God’s airing, we looked back at photos of Dunst during her most prolific time, the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, and boy did the archive throw up some stellar red carpet style. With floral slip dresses that wouldn’t look out of place in a Realisation Par campaign, and naked sandals that we’re pretty sure we just bought at Zara, there’s sartorial inspiration aplenty in the actress' back catalogue.
Ahead, we’ve recreated her best looks, from tinted shades to chunky Mary Janes. Long live KD, the rightful queen of the ‘00s.
