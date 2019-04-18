When Vogue shot its 73 Questions video with Kim Kardashian West, no one had any idea that the sink inside her bathroom would become a star. After the video was released, people took to Twitter to discuss Baby Chicago nibbling on her dad's fist, how cute little Sainty is, and the awkward comments Kanye made about his wife's money advice. But the thing that stuck with viewers for the next five days wasn't a member of Kim's family, it was her sinks. The gray slab that stands in the middle of her and Kanye's bathroom features two faucets but no bowl where the water can collect water before draining. Though the Vogue videographer peeks into the famous couple's bathroom for only about nine seconds, the quick glimpse was enough to send us into a total tailspin over how in the world that sink operates, and we weren't the only ones who wondered.
Advertisement
can someone PLEASE explain the sinks at kim & kanye's house pic.twitter.com/bFqi1fpNkl— saucecily (@djcoochnbooch) April 11, 2019
@KimKardashian please show us how your sink works? Do an insta live sis? If you're busy studying for law school, can Saint show us please?— Mother|Of|Dragons? (@boyersgirl) April 16, 2019
Shortly after the video's release, we reached out to several interior designers, including Axel Vervoordt, who designed the entire Kardashian-West household with help from Kanye, to see if someone might be able to explain this sink's set up. Vervoordt never responded and the other designers seemed stumped. We had resigned ourselves to the fact that, just like Area 51 or the afterlife, we'll never know the truth about Kim Kardashian West's bathroom sink. But then, the Vogue cover star herself exposed the details.
Today, Kardashian West posted a tweet that read, "Sink tutorial on my ig stories," followed by a crying laughing emoji. As soon as we laid eyes on it, we excitedly scrambled over to the beauty mogul's Instagram account and plugged in our headphones. Turns out, it's no wonder that not a single designer was able to explain this sink, because it apparently took eight prototypes to get right. Clearly, it's a very complex sink, and of course, it came from Kanye West's imagination. Kanye drew a picture of the sink and, according to Kim, designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin brought it to life.
In her tutorial, Kardashian West explains, "It does actually, like slightly slope down... There's a slit for the water, and it goes in." She also revealed that it was Silvestrin who suggested the sink be built away from the wall, unlike most vanities. Though washing your face in this sink seems difficult, KKW assures it's engineered very smartly. "You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up," she says in the clip.
Now that we know how Kim Kardashian West's completely unique sink actually functions — as well as the fact that her entire bathroom ceiling is one giant lightbox and her bathtub is big enough to fit all of her kids — we may finally be able to sleep at night. Of course, the most neurotic among us may still be up trying to figure out why the sink has no soap or products on it.
Advertisement