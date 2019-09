When Vogue shot its 73 Questions video with Kim Kardashian West , no one had any idea that the sink inside her bathroom would become a star. After the video was released, people took to Twitter to discuss Baby Chicago nibbling on her dad's fist, how cute little Sainty is, and the awkward comments Kanye made about his wife's money advice. But the thing that stuck with viewers for the next five days wasn't a member of Kim's family, it was her sinks. The gray slab that stands in the middle of her and Kanye's bathroom features two faucets but no bowl where the water can collect water before draining. Though the Vogue videographer peeks into the famous couple's bathroom for only about nine seconds, the quick glimpse was enough to send us into a total tailspin over how in the world that sink operates, and we weren't the only ones who wondered.