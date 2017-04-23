Don’t Go To A Job Interview Without This Perfect Answer

"If I were being interviewed, this would allow me to get some insight into the role and see the downsides that they don’t mention in the job post. Then, you know more about what you’re up against and if it’s the right fit for you. It’s also an opportunity to talk about how you would face those challenges and reinforce that you’re the right candidate and that you’re not afraid of a challenge. It shows that you’re thinking critically, and that is something every employer wants on their team: someone who thinks critically about decisions, situations, and understands how to communicate.”