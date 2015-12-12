The Best Box Sets For Interior Design Obsessives

Are you the kind of viewer who spends more time scrutinising the sets of the latest box set series than following the action? You’re not the only one; there are (at least) eleven of us.
For design obsessives, tuning in to a Scandi Noir series is as much about gleaning decor tips as enjoying the drama itself – who cares if you’re not keeping up with the subtitles? Not confined to the Scandinavians, European and US outputs are looking equally fine. We’re not talking fusty period dramas, you understand (sorry Downtown), but rather, sharply dressed series' such as The Hour, which plays up to our love of vintage style, Catastrophe, whose urban dark grey walls and Kitchen Aid mixer have us fawning, and The Affair, boasting cosy cabin beach vibes. Yep, we’re officially hooked. Here's our countdown of the best-looking sets on TV.
