What does a yogi look like? There's no perfect mould. Each person practices in his or her own way, for his or her own reasons. And that means yoga can serve an infinite number of purposes.



Maybe you want to quiet your mind with relaxing breath work. Or perhaps you like to start your day by pushing yourself through an intense vinyasa flow. Or you might be motivated to bend your body into all kinds of impressive poses. Whatever your yoga style (even if you think you don't have one at all), there is a type for you.



To prove it, we talked to 10 of the most popular yogis on Instagram to learn more about what drives them to their unique forms of practice — and to get their tips for total beginners. Get ready to breathe deep and go with the flow.