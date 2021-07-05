Best salary advice: My biggest salary increase came from taking my biggest career leap and sometimes you have to take risks if you want to succeed. That being said, there are benefits to staying at a company that offers clear progression, recognises your hard work and supports your career development through upskilling. My biggest piece of advice to anyone is don't be afraid to move into an industry that you have little experience in – there are a lot of skills and qualities that you can focus and draw upon from previous jobs that often count for more than industry experience early on in your career. There is no point in staying in a job where you are unhappy and feel underpaid. Looking for a new job is short-term pain, long-term gain!