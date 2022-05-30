Inside The Empowering World Of Indian Kitty Parties

Even though I was mostly a quiet observer on Zoom, a mere fly on the wall, the wholesome and empowering energy stayed with me long after the call ended. I returned to my girl group and dropped a quick text: we need to have our own kitty party and no, it is not the same as meeting for drinks every few weeks. The experience helped me understand how terribly misleading the phrase 'money and friendship should never mix' is. As Angana Trehan, 63, tells me: "By keeping money out of the conversation, we are all battling alone. I have been in the same kitty in Leeds for 40 years and we have all grown – and grown up – together. It is the only way forward."