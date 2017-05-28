Furniture shopping becomes much more complicated when you live in a space-challenged apartment. Product dimensions are obviously a major concern for any living space, but you're also forced to be a bit pickier about versatility in a small space: The more hidden functions or storage potential an item can bring, the better.
Ikea has this type of design down to a science. The Swedish home conglomerate has a massive inventory of convertible organisers, racks, and cabinets that will fit into even the teensiest shoebox apartment. Besides pulling double duty, it's cool-looking enough to pull off whatever interior statements your home is going for. Click through for our favourite all-stars that are capable of doing a lot with very little.