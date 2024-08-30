An Ode To This One-Size-Fits-All Swimsuit (That’s Also A Bodysuit)

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Autumn fashion may be coming but that doesn’t mean we have to ditch our summer wardrobe. With the rise of capsule wardrobes and a growing emphasis on conscious consumption, “quality over quantity” is a motto that more of us are getting behind. So when I discovered the versatility of my new, one-size-fits-all Hunza G swimsuit — which I’ve now worn swimming in the Baltic Sea, to attend Copenhagen Fashion Week in mid-August, and underneath dresses and jeans on weekends — I knew it was a wardrobe win I couldn’t gatekeep.
I was sceptical of the one-size-fits-all claim — one-size clothing is often ill-fitting on my larger bust or too small for my curvier bottom — so I was keen to put it to the test when the brand offered me a swimsuit as a gift. The UK-based brand has been worn by celebrities like Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter, and is known for its signature crinkle-stretch fabric that’s made from very finely stitched elastane.
Hunza G’s website says its swimsuits can mould to bodies from UK size 6 to 18. Despite the claim, I was surprised to discover the fabric actually does support my E cups without a bra (!) and shapes my size 12 to 14 figure in a way that makes me feel comfortable and confident, almost like a second skin. Even better, the easily adjustable material allows me to show as much or as little skin as I want. Although the swimsuits cost a pretty penny — ranging from £85 to £195 a pop — their fit and versatility play a huge role in the brand’s ethos of making clothes that last years, not seasons.
Since I live in London, I usually relegate my swimwear to summer months and beach holidays but this suit has changed the game. Behold, a prime example of buying less and buying better, or in other words, investing in clothes that work for multiple uses and occasions. In the same way you can wear gym clothes when you’re not working out, sporting a swimsuit as a bodysuit can help you make the most of your wardrobe.
This season, catch me wearing all my one-pieces under midi skirts, wide-leg jeans and sheer dresses. As the temperature dips, a stylish, light layer is all I’ll need.