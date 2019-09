A legal document that stipulates how your assets will be divided when you pass away. Even if you have more debt than assets, a will is worth completing (and don't panic if you do have debt, because most debt — including credit card debt — won't be passed along to your parents or next of kin if you're a sole card holder). Even if your division of assets seems minor (your BFF gets your collection of vintage dresses; your work wife gets your MacBook Pro), it ensures your wishes are carried out as you intended, and takes stress off loved ones to figure it out.Online templates exist. One option Wellikoff suggests if you're tight on cash but want to make sure your will is airtight is to work with an online template, and then see if you can find an estate lawyer to work with you on an hourly basis and ensure you've thought of everything.