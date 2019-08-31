All summer we've been soaking up everything the animal kingdom has to offer in the form of vivid leopard and cow prints, cladding ourselves in headscarves and puffy dresses that could be mistaken for overzealous nightgowns. But here's a crazy thought: what if we didn't rid our wardrobes of the playful prints just yet? Daunting, yes. Possible? Absolutely.
Clashing prints is a fuss-free yet fashion-forward trend, even for the minimalists out there. Not convinced? As ever, look to Instagram's cool girls for guidance. Savvy dresser Lola Lolita dived right in, mixing leopard and cow print, while Marianne Thompson adopted a more feminine approach with florals and tie-dye for a hint of surfer chic.
Influencers have been plastered all over our feeds draped in a multitude of statement-making patterns and prints, and we want in. Whether you're the tamest of dressers or a lover of all things vibrant, click on for ways to make the most out of your favourite summer prints.