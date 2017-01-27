How To Stay Calm During ANY Workplace Crisis

As much as we'd love to provide you with a therapist and a career counsellor and a breathwork healer who will be on call at all times to help you defuse workplace drama and confront every crisis with a cool head and the confidence that the world is not actually ending, we couldn't quite make that happen. What we could do, however, was talk to experts in all of those fields and provide you with a menu of their very best tips for how to stay calm in the midst of any workplace storm.