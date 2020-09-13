How To Get The Most Annual Leave In 2021

If you've been working from home during the pandemic, you'll know it's quite an adjustment. Everything from finding somewhere comfortable to sit to deciding what to wear and getting the knack of Google Hangouts has presented a challenge.
And although you get to skip the dreaded daily commute, working from home can also prove incredibly tiring. That's partly because, according to a recent study, Brits working from home are putting in an additional 28 hours a month – equivalent to four whole working days.
With this in mind, the folks at Instant Offices have looked ahead at the 2021 calendar to help you make the most of your annual leave in 2021. By checking where weekends fall in relation to public holidays like Good Friday and Boxing Day, they've worked out how full-time employees can enjoy the longest breaks possible.
Advertisement
The good news? By taking a specific set of 19 days off, you can actually enjoy 48 days of pure holiday – perfect if you fancy travelling internationally in 2021, or if you've been bitten by the staycation bug.
The 19 days that give you maximum value from your annual leave are spread over five different periods of the year: January, April, May, August-September and December-January. So even if you can't book off every single one of these days, at least some should fit in with your personal and professional schedule.
Happy planning!
January
Enjoy a 10-day holiday at the start of the year by booking 4 days off: 1 January – 9 January.
Enjoy a 10-day holiday at the start of the year by booking 4 days off: 1 January – 9 January.
April
Enjoy a 10-day holiday over the Easter period by booking 4 days off: 2 April – 11 April.
Enjoy a 10-day holiday over the Easter period by booking 4 days off: 2 April – 11 April.
May
Enjoy a 9-day holiday by booking 4 days off and a 3 day weekend: 1 May – 9 May and 29 May – 31st May.
Enjoy a 9-day holiday by booking 4 days off and a 3 day weekend: 1 May – 9 May and 29 May – 31st May.
August/Sept
Enjoy a 9-day holiday by booking 4 days off: 28 August – 6 September
Enjoy a 9-day holiday by booking 4 days off: 28 August – 6 September
December/January 2022
Enjoy a 10-day holiday over Christmas and the New Year by booking 3 days off: 23 December – 3 January.
Enjoy a 10-day holiday over Christmas and the New Year by booking 3 days off: 23 December – 3 January.