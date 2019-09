The Relaxing Workout That Can Help Your Posture In A Big Way

One of the main benefits of practicing Gyrotonic is to help joint pain, promote good posture, and increase spinal health, Wilt says. You're constantly moving in Gyrotonic, so nothing is held statically, explains Susan Gaines , a certified Gyrotonic instructor and founder of Embody Movement Studio in Minneapolis. "That helps really work on multiple levels, so you're not only decompressing the joints and lengthening muscles, but also working fascia and stretching nerve pathways," Gaines says. Many people who are rehabbing certain injuries turn to Gyrotonic because it's gentle and graceful, and can even help break down scar tissue, Gaines says.