The Relaxing Workout That Can Help Your Posture In A Big Way

At first, Gyro was practiced seated on a chair or mat, without any equipment, and called "Gyrokinesis." Then, the creator Juliu Horvath designed a machine with a pulley system that's supposed to mimic your body's natural movement, which became Gyrotonic. The machine helps people learn the complicated movement pathways, and provides resistance to build strength — but there are tons of Gyrokinesis exercises you can do without the machine, too.