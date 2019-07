Lorenz was talking specifically about online nemeses , but as anyone who’s worked anywhere ever knows, they’re just as common IRL too. Maybe it’s the woman who started as an intern on the same day as you, and five years later, still seems to always do everything just that little bit better than you. Perhaps it’s that guy who has your same role at a competing firm who’s constantly doing things your boss holds up as examples of how you could be doing your job better. Heck, it could even be your work wife , that person you love, sure, but who also makes you feel insecure by just how good she might be if she ever decided she wanted your job. The big difference between an online nemesis and Barbara in accounting, however, is that this person isn’t just a figment on Instagram: They’re people you see every day. At your job. Where, you know, you have to be professional