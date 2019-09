However, if you’re new at a job , a young professional, or in a position where you don’t have the best relationship with a colleague ( or your manager ), there can be plenty of opportunities for missteps. Especially these days, when things move quicker than ever and far-reaching actions can be made at the click of a button, it's important to make sure you're double checking your work, proofreading your emails, and being thoughtful about your interactions with others. And as much as possible, keep your cool in the face of challenges, even if that means 'fessing up to a mistake you totally didn't mean to make.