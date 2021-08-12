6 Professionals Share Their Worst Work Blunders (So They Don't Happen To You)

Many of us spend the majority of our waking hours at work. This means that no matter how dedicated and talented we are, we’re bound to make some mistakes from time to time — we’re only human, after all.
However, if you’re new at a job, a young professional, or in a position where you don’t have the best relationship with a colleague (or your manager), there can be plenty of opportunities for missteps. Especially these days, when things move quicker than ever and far-reaching actions can be made at the click of a button, it's important to make sure you're double-checking your work, proofreading your emails, and being thoughtful about your interactions with others. And as much as possible, keep your cool in the face of challenges, even if that means 'fessing up to a mistake you totally didn't mean to make.
We chatted with six professionals about mistakes they've made at work and the lessons they learned as a result. Read on to learn more about others' unfortunate blunders and take notes so you don't inadvertently land yourself in a similar situation.