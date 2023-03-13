What Finally Helped Me Quit My Vaping Addiction

Like I said, promising yourself "this is the last one" whilst continuing your use is almost never going to work — whether you restrict yourself from vaping altogether or you want to do it gradually, I highly recommend not owning one anymore. On my fifth and final try at quitting, I dumped the vape I was still using straight into a public bin and walked away. Sadly, we still haven't found a sustainable way to dispose of the batteries inside e-cigarettes and vapes, so my usual method was to store them in a drawer and wait for the world to find a way to deal with them. But for the sake of quitting and quitting for good, I had to make this one exception. As for my other empties, which were tempting as sometimes the remnants of a puff can still linger in them, I hit up an artist on Instagram who was recycling old vapes into works of art and dropped off the bag that afternoon.