After 5 Tries, This Is What Finally Helped Me Kick My Vaping Addiction

Firstly, quitting with someone is a really great and undervalued hack. Both my partner and I are relatively competitive and proud people, sometimes to a fault, so the competition not to be the first one to cave was fierce. Amidst that competitive energy, there was also a sense of not wanting to let the other one down or to let any potential slip-ups inhibit the other's progress. We humans have a pretty terrible habit of not caring much about ourselves or our bodies, and young people in particular often possess an irrational sense of immortality — it's generally much easier to be worried about the health of someone you care about than to put a critical lens up to our own. So when you're quitting with, or for, someone you love and respect, the whole endeavour may not necessarily be easier, but it certainly means so much more.