A Beginner’s Guide To Cashback

Before we go any further though, it is vital to note the most important point about cashback: the whole concept of cashback exists to entice you to spend money. So it’s super important that you do not take advantage of any cashback offers unless you were already planning to spend that money. A 3% cashback offer at ASOS, for instance, is not an excuse to go hog wild on the site unless you were already going to buy a specific Christmas present or pair of winter boots that you needed. Cashback should not be treated like a permanent sale is on because, as we know, with credit cards, pressure from social media, buy now, pay later companies and near constant advertising, it’s easier than ever right now to get yourself into debt.