A Beginner’s Guide To Cashback

Many credit cards offer cashback rewards for using them, in the way of actual cash or points or vouchers to spend at other retailers. As cashback credit cards go, the Amex Platinum Everyday is Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert fame's favourite but it's only useful if you're planning on spending hard over the next few months (home buyers and wedding planners, listen up). You get 5% cashback on the first three months of spending on your first £2000 (so, £100) although you'll need to be planning to keep that spending up to keep reaping the rewards. Other credit cards offer a consistent 0.5% on all purchases up to a certain cap. There are plenty of cashback credit cards to choose from though so make sure you do your research first on the best one to suit your spending habits. And please, please, as it's a credit card, remember to pay it off in full each month to avoid paying interest and only use it for things you need to buy.