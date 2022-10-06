The Rookie’s Guide To Earning Cashback

Signing up for Cashrewards is entirely free, and there's an option to link an ANZ debit or credit card while doing so. This is so shoppers can earn cashback while shopping in-store at participating store locations. You don't need to link your card to reap the Cashrewards benefits while shopping online. Cashback earnings are then stored in your Cashrewards account, where you can request to withdraw it to a bank or PayPal account once you’ve accumulated at least $10.01. Shoppers will know within 14 days whether their shop has been tracked successfully, in which case it will generally take around 100 days for their cashback to be approved by the merchant.