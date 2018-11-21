Which Engagement Ring Are You?

Moreover, with sustainability high up on our agenda, it’s no wonder Gemfields stones are making waves among millennials. With mines located in Zambia and Mozambique, the brand goes above and beyond to ensure its business serves the interest of the local community. It’s a rarity, given the gemstone industry is still so unregulated. Sadly, many gemstones are smuggled illegally and traded without licence, providing no benefit to national economy or indigenous population. Gemfields has worked tirelessly to ensure workers are recruited locally, wages go above national standards and security teams are trained to international humanitarian standards. The mines are life-changing sources of national income and numerous local partnerships have been set up to establish community livelihood, health and education projects. So as consumers, we no longer have to choose between ethics and aesthetics when it comes to proposal time.