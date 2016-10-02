Plant envy is real. No longer do we peruse Pinterest and Instagram, coveting people’s Sunday morning latte in a hand-thrown mug with a side of Kinfolk (old news – anyone can achieve that.) Nope, instead we’re going green with envy for those who’ve cultivated a leafy looking interior. From hanging planters to succulents and indoor trees, the key to a lust-worthy living space is indoor planting – and the more the better. In fact, some of the homes we’ve seen are verging on indoor rainforest. Aside from looking good, incorporating some lush looking foliage calms the senses and has even been found to reduce stress levels. So, how to up your plant game? Which specimens make for an oasis of cool, and more importantly, how to keep them alive? Click through to discover the hottest plants of the moment and how to keep them in rude health…

