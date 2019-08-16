£583 Extra A Month - How The Hidden Costs Of Being Disabled Are Making Me Broke

These extra costs are felt all the more keenly due to the fact that Shona is currently unable to work. She wants to and is pleased to report that she thinks she’s getting to a place where she will be able to. However, she does worry that she’ll face employers who think that hiring her will lead to problems on their side.“I wouldn’t want them to see me as a problem. I think a lot of employers see disabled people as the problem they might have [rather than as the person].” She worries, for instance that employers will assume she’s going to have lots of hospital appointments during work time, or be off sick a lot.