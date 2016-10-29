Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In November

As Netflix expands and refines its content library, it's inevitable that some titles will be retired to make way for the new.
At the start of November, more than 30 movies will be leaving the UK library, including The Duchess, an acclaimed 2008 period drama starring Keira Knightley, and the iconic original Scream film from 1996.
The rom-coms Just Like Heaven (with Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo) and The Rewrite (with Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei) will also be saying goodbye, joined by Aardman's brilliant 2000 stop-motion comedy Chicken Run.
Here's a list of everything leaving the UK Netflix library in November, so you know what to watch and enjoy before it's too late.
Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of November:
A Show of Force
A Smile Like Yours
Artifact
Chicken Run
Dinotrax 5 Minute Favorite: Big Build
Dinotrax 5 Minute Favorite: Tarpit Rescue
Dinotrax 5 Minute Favourite: Tortool’s Surprise
The Duchess
Enemy at the Gates
Epic Movie
Fairy Tail
Full English Breakfast
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Guess Who
The Hooligan Factory
Just Like Heaven
Korengal
Lucky Luke: Daisy Town
Lucky Luke: The Ballad of the Daltons
Mansome
Marmato
Naked As We Came
Patton Oswald: My Weakness Is Strong
Puncture
Scream
Sins of My Father
Sword Art Online
Wake Up
The Watsons Go to Birmingham
Yu-Gi-Oh!
Titles leaving Netflix on the 2nd of November:
All Good Things
The Bridge
The Rewrite
Titles leaving Netflix on the 10th, 11th and 12th of November:
Ken Burns: The Roosevelts: An Intimate History
Exploding Sun
The Adventure of the Young Marco Polo
