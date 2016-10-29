Story from TV Shows

Here's Everything Leaving UK Netflix In November

Nick Levine
Photo: Pathe Distribution
As Netflix expands and refines its content library, it's inevitable that some titles will be retired to make way for the new.

At the start of November, more than 30 movies will be leaving the UK library, including The Duchess, an acclaimed 2008 period drama starring Keira Knightley, and the iconic original Scream film from 1996.

The rom-coms Just Like Heaven (with Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo) and The Rewrite (with Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei) will also be saying goodbye, joined by Aardman's brilliant 2000 stop-motion comedy Chicken Run.

Here's a list of everything leaving the UK Netflix library in November, so you know what to watch and enjoy before it's too late.

Titles leaving Netflix on the 1st of November:
A Show of Force

A Smile Like Yours

Artifact

Chicken Run



Dinotrax 5 Minute Favorite: Big Build

Dinotrax 5 Minute Favorite: Tarpit Rescue

Dinotrax 5 Minute Favourite: Tortool’s Surprise

The Duchess


Enemy at the Gates

Epic Movie

Fairy Tail

Full English Breakfast

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Guess Who

The Hooligan Factory

Just Like Heaven


Korengal

Lucky Luke: Daisy Town

Lucky Luke: The Ballad of the Daltons

Mansome

Marmato

Naked As We Came

Patton Oswald: My Weakness Is Strong

Puncture

Scream



Sins of My Father

Sword Art Online

Wake Up

The Watsons Go to Birmingham

Yu-Gi-Oh!
Titles leaving Netflix on the 2nd of November:

All Good Things

The Bridge

The Rewrite



Titles leaving Netflix on the 10th, 11th and 12th of November:

Ken Burns: The Roosevelts: An Intimate History

Exploding Sun

The Adventure of the Young Marco Polo

