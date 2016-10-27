Netflix UK - New Releases November 2016

If you're anything like us, you'll be counting down the days to 25th November when Netflix premieres four brand new, hour-long Gilmore Girls episodes. Yep, it's a Friday night. Cancel all your weekend plans.
Other exciting new Netflix Originals this month come in the form of The Crown, the sumptuous British period drama that follows the early days of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, and, if you're an action-head, check out Kiefer Sutherland's new series Designated Survivor, sure to fill the 24-sized hole in your life.
There are some fun chick flicks too – coming soon are Elizabethtown, Legally Blonde II, Bride Wars and What's Your Number?
Click through to see every single new release – and its release date – on Netflix this November.
