If you're really eager to avoid the salon and use a sun-activated lightener, be extremely careful not to touch the lightener to your skin or scalp — and always strand test first. "I have a teenage [patient] who really wanted to use a hair lightener because of a TikTok trend she saw," Dr Galaria explains. "After talking, we convinced her to do a test [strand] and to wear a hat to protect her scalp and just treat the ends of her hair that are exposed outside of her hat. She got the look she wanted without increasing the damage to her scalp."