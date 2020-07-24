How Dating My Reality Show Director Opened Me Up To A Real Relationship

The next time I saw him was after we had filmed every single date. It was still the summer of 2018 at this point. Because I didn’t pick anyone for a second date, the producers said, “We’ll do a fun Sex and the City moment.” We filmed the last scene of me shopping in Soho, and James was still directing. He’s actually the guy with the cute butt in the tight jeans that turns around after I walk by at the end of the episode. I had no idea the producers were going to put him in the scene. In between takes, on that final day of filming, James and I were flirting more than usual. Right before the last take he asked me on a date. He was still filming the other episodes and was leaving town two days later, but he made the time and we met up for dinner.

