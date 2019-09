As the date proceeded, Justin's close-mindedness poked through in small moments. "At one point I asked if there are any deal breakers for you, and he said, 'I would never go to yoga with my girlfriend. I don’t want to stand there and stretch with a bunch of gay dudes and chicks.’ I was like, ‘Let me get this straight. Two minutes ago, you said your girlfriend ideally has to watch football with you, even if she’s not into it. But you never do yoga with her, even if you’re not into it? That’s a huge fucking double standard," Basra said.